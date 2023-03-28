Social welfare scheme discussed in BJP Parliamentary party meeting: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the welfare scheme by the government was discussed in the BJP parliamentary party meeting and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all BJP MPs to communicate the special things to the people of their respective constituencies.

The BJP held its parliamentary party meeting in the Parliament complex this morning in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top party leaders including party president JP Nadda were also present.

"Social welfare scheme was discussed in the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting. Mann Ki Baat will complete its 100th episode in April, so PM Modi has asked all MPs to communicate the special things in their constituency. We also felicitated PM Modi for the victories in the recent elections in the northeast," Joshi said after the meeting.

When asked about the scrapping Muslim quota in Karnataka, the Minister termed it "constitutionally incorrect".

"That is factually, legally & constitutionally incorrect. When other states had gone in for reservations on the basis of religion that was quashed by SC and now also it was illegal so it has been scrapped," Joshi said.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the Prime Minister, in the meeting, has asked all MPs to visit their constitutions on the completion of 9 years of BJP govt in power, from May 15 to June 15.

"MPs have been asked to campaign in their constitutions through any mode. BJP national president JP Nadda and PM Modi gave instructions to MPs in the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting. April 6 is marked as the Foundation Day of the BJP. We will celebrate the week from 6th April to April 14 (the birthday of BR Ambedkar) as social justice week," he said.



According to sources, PM Modi also asked the leaders to be ready for a "strong fight" stating that the more the party rises and succeeds, the more will be attacks from the opposition.

According to sources, the Prime Minister said, "The more, the BJP continues to taste success and rise, the more the attacks from the other side will increase. Have to be ready for a strong fight".

PM Modi's remark came at a time when the Parliament has been in a logjam in which the opposition continues to demand a JPC on the Adani-Hindenburg issue, and the BJP has demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for insulting the prime minister.

While the opposition parties continue to call Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha an attack on democracy, BJP and NDA MPs continue to attack the congress party and Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar and OBC community.

The opposition staged a protest on Monday wearing black attire and marched from the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk against the Centre over their demand for a JPC into the Adani issue.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and said that the opposition leaders are wearing black attire to show that democracy is being trampled in the country.

Kharge alleged that the Centre used the probe agencies to bend those who did not bow before the government.

"I thank the opposition leaders for raising their voices against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own govt everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used ED, CBI to use bend those who didn't bow," Kharge said. (ANI)

