Some leaders lost their bread and butter: Ram Madhav on scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said while the whole country is celebrating the scrapping of Article 370, some leaders are losing sleep over it as they have lost their bread and butter with the abrogation of the constitutional provision.

Speaking to ANI hours after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and voted for scrapping Article 370, Madhav said, "Article 370 has been a base for creating a divisive mindset in Jammu and Kashmir for many decades. Many leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have used it for earning their political bread. Their bread and butter has been curtailed by Amit Shah today, hence, they are making infuriating statements. We have used constitutional provisions to achieve this. The whole country is rejoicing and there are celebrations in Ladakh. People of Jammu are very happy and Kashmir residents will soon realise that it is in their interest and they will stand with it."

Madhav also said a "historic blunder" has been corrected today. "This day will remain in the Parliament's history as the most glorious day. A historic blunder committed 70 years ago by members of the then constituent assembly that included leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru has been finally corrected."

"Today will be written in golden words in the history of independent India. A new united India is emerging now," he added.

When asked about the withdrawal of full statehood stature of Jammu and Kashmir, Madhav said, "As far as giving Union Territory status to Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, I understand it is an important strategic decision. Home Minister has already clarified on record that as soon as the situation normalises, full statehood will be extended to Jammu and Kashmir."

He also hit out at Pakistan, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir issue is "purely internal."

"Jammu and Kashmir is purely an internal matter. Since 1947 onwards we have been managing the affairs of the Valley. Today we decided that we will follow a particular constitutional path. Who is Pakistan to question that? If there is an issue that needs to be highlighted, it is the illegal occupation of parts of Kashmir by Pakistan," said Madhav.

Replying to a question about the status of security in the Valley after the decision, he said, "The decision has been taken in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been deprived of their genuine day to day needs of development, employment, jobs, healthcare and education. It is to address the day to day progress of Jammu and Kashmir that this decision has been taken. I am sure people of the state at large will understand the intentions of the government. If any trouble maker will create any issue, law and order machinery will do its duty."

He also tore into Jammu and Kashmir leaders for criticising the government's decision and said, "If those leaders are claiming that it's a big charity that they have done by standing by India, I would take strong objection to it. Kashmir is India. Kashmiri is obligated to stand by India. It is his duty, a responsibility to stand by India. In a democracy, anyone can voice an opinion in a peaceful, democratic manner. But they have no right to ferment trouble, incite violence or promote separatism."

Refuting Congress' charges of BJP doing votebank politics on the issue, he said, "Jammu and Kashmir have people of all faiths. I accuse Congress and other parties of continuing with such draconian laws only because of vote bank. They wanted to pander to certain sections of societies. We brought these changes in the laws because it is in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir".

He also hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while crediting them for garnering support from different parties on the move.

"It is a good thing that more and more parties are realising that the decision of Modi and Shah is in the larger good of the country. A strong leader builds consensus through leading on the issues. The way Modi Ji and Shah led the campaign has helped us in securing the support of many parties and individual leaders," Madhav said.

Earlier in the day, Madhav had welcomed the scrapping of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and said it is a glorious day and a step towards complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union of India.

"What a glorious day. Finally, the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven-decade-old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?" he had tweeted.

On Monday, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

Shortly after Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. (ANI)

