Some Ministers have developed ego, think government cannot exist without their presence: Political Adviser to CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): MP Renukacharya, the Political Adviser to the Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, has demanded the Chief Minister and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel to dismiss some Ministers who he alleged did not work in their constituency and did not respond to pleas of the people, saying that some Ministers have developed an ego and feel that the government cannot exist without their presence.

While talking to reporters in Honnani, Renukacharya said, "Some Ministers feel that the government has formed in the state because of them only. They have ego issues and think that the government cannot exist without them. They are bringing a bad name to the party and the government. That is why I met CM and state BJP president and requested for immediate dismissal of such Ministers. I also requested that party loyalists be allowed in the cabinet."

However, he said that he is not critical of all the Ministers. "Some Ministers do respond to our requests and treat us with respect. They do their fieldwork. We do not have regrets and complaints against everyone," he added.



Renukacharya said that more than 15 Ministers have not received the phone calls of him, Chief Minister Bommai and state BJP president Kateel.

"I have noticed that they are not doing their fieldwork. I hope that CM and party leadership resolve the issue by calling a meeting within four days. We have great respect for CM Bommai and Kateel. We are confident that they will respond to our problems. It will also be brought to notice of Arun Singh, who is in charge of the state," he added.

He clarified that he was not talking against the government or the organisation of the party and that he is an ordinary worker and a disciplinarian within the party. "This is the sentiment of many lawmakers," he added.

Talking about his experience while working with ex-CM BS Yeddiyurappa and current CM Bommai, he said, "Yeddiyurappa would do any work within just five minutes, including giving grants. Bommai looks at us with the same love and confidence."

Renukacharya said that the BJP should return to power in the state after the 2023 Assembly polls, however, with some changes in the government and the party, which he brought to the attention of Chief Minister Bommai and party state president Kateel during his meeting with them. (ANI)

