Some Opposition parties speaking language of Pakistan on CAB: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that some Opposition parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan on The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, sources said.

The Prime Minister gave the statement during the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting ahead of today's proceedings.

Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK are protesting against the bill which aims to grant Indian citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Modi, however, termed the bill "historic".

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, continuing his vile narrative against India, had on Tuesday condemned Bill and claimed that it violates bilateral agreements between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Modi, during his party's Parliamentary meeting, said that Bill will be written in golden letters for people who are persecuted on the basis of religion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told media.

The Bill, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and entered India on and before December 31, 2014, will be tabled in the Upper House today by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed by with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted on Monday.

In the 245-member Rajya Sabha, the halfway mark is currently 121 as five seats are vacant bringing down the strength of the House to 240. (ANI)