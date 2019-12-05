Some party leaders worked against their candidate in assembly polls: BJP's Eknath Khadse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said that some of the leaders of the party were responsible for the defeat of party candidates Pankaja Munde and his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls in the state.

"People from BJP itself worked against its own candidates. They are responsible for the defeat of Pankaja Munde and Rohini Khadse (my daughter). I have given their names to the party and requested disciplinary action against them," Khadse told ANI.

Instead of Khadse, the BJP had given the ticket to his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls. But she lost to Chandrakant Patil from Muktainagar. (ANI)

