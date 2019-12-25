Some political parties trying to gain brownie points by constructing false narratives: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): BJP Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Tuesday, reacting to the Opposition's criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) said that some political parties are trying to gain brownie points by constructing false narratives.

"In the entire country, some political parties to gain brownie points by constructing false narratives. It is necessary to bring facts in order to educate the public so that people know the painful condition in which our refugee brothers-sisters are living," he said while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event organised by civil society with victims of Pakistani atrocities.

"We have organised today's program with that motive. We believe the society will understand their pain and will correctly view the humanitarian work of giving them citizenship by the present government," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the party voices opposition to everything disregarding realities.

"Those protesting should go to Majnu Ka Tila and talk to them (refugees)," he said.

BJP leader Shankar Lalwani said that refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have come here after facing persecution.

"They have come here after being repeatedly persecuted and have come for refuge to Bharat Mata. They want to live here. After this law...they will get citizenship and I think that will very comforting for them," he said.

He also accused the Opposition of misleading people on the issue. (ANI)

