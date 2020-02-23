Some politicians harming country in their hate towards PM Modi: Surendra Jain

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): On the eve of US President Donald Trump's visit in India, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain on Sunday alleged that "some politicians" were harming the country in their hate towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said: "The friendship between India and United States is beneficial for both nations. India's global standing has risen. However, some politicians and members of secular communities are worried that the credit of these achievements would go to PM Modi. They do not think that their hatred for Modi might harm the country."

He referred to a foreign report criticising India's communal atmosphere, and stated that the authors of the report and some politicians are working together to weaken the country.

US President Trump will arrive in India on Monday for the two-day visit at the invitation of PM Modi. (ANI)

