Some politicians visit state only during poll time, says West Bengal CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that certain politicians visit the state only during election time, but she stays by the side of people throughout the year.

At a Chhath Puja in Kolkata, the chief minister said: "Many politicians address you all only at the time of elections. Today, I've come to celebrate this festival with you all. I attend Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Eid and Chhath Puja festivities every year. This is my 'parampara."

Banerjee said, "Every year, Netaji Sporting Club organizes Chhath Puja festivities at Takhta ghat. I thank them for organizing it this year as well. I have celebrated Durga Puja, Kali puja, Eid and now celebrating Chhath Puja in this COVID-19 pandemic. We all have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the courts. "



She added, "Many women have preferred to celebrate this festival at their homes today to prevent the spread of the virus," the chief minister added.

"I prayed standing in water at the ghats. You all can celebrate Chhath Puja in Bengal with ease. Do not crowd places and wear masks in public places. Walk carefully on the ghat," she said addressing the gathering.

The chief minister said that she prayed for the safety of the world, the nation and for all people to shower the blessing. I prayed that the Covid-19 pandemic vanishes from our country. I prayed that people who trigger riots in our country should run away. I prayed that poverty vanishes away."

Banerjee later took to Twitter to extend her greeting to people of the state. "May Lord Surya fulfill all your wishes," she said. (ANI)

