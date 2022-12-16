Some trying to subvert secularism here: Kerala CM

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that some people in the state were trying to subvert secularism.

"This is a state where secularism prevails in every sense. Some people, here, are trying to subvert this. We are trying to be scientifically-oriented while sticking to secularism," CM Vijayan said while inaugurating the Knowledge Translation (KT) Cross-Disciplinary National Conference and Hands-on Workshop, organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

The CM also fielded queries by students on having to go elsewhere for higher studies.



"It is being said that our children are leaving Kerala for other places for higher education. Some are even going to Delhi to study. However, there are also instances of students from Haryana, which is very close to Delhi, moving abroad for higher studies. Students would go wherever they find better opportunities to study. However, we acknowledge that we need to do better in terms of setting up more institutions for higher learning."

Last month, state Higher Education Minister R Bindu said it would not be right to say that there has been a decline in the quality of higher education in the state just because some students were going elsewhere to study.

"Many of our students are pursuing higher education in places which do not have the best of conditions for learning. Hence, it's not fair to say that our students are heading to other sates because of a fall in a quality of higher learning here. Many may not even manage to ensure a secure life wherever they are. One also has to consider the impact of globalisation, which has made travelling from one country to another easier," she had said.

On Friday, the CM claimed that the state has made forward strides in higher education but more needs to be done.

Education Minister R Bindu and Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev also attended the event. (ANI)

