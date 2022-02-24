'Someone' asking for audit reports from Universities, giving threats: Mamata Banerjee attacks Governor Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI): In a veiled attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said "someone" is asking for audit reports from Universities and giving threats.

Banerjee on Thursday attended the programme on the distribution of student credit cards. The chief minister emphasized on expedited clearance of student credit card applications by banks. She further said the state government is the guarantor for students.

"I know that someone is asking for audit reports from Universities and giving threats. Remember, it is not a work of an individual but it is the job of the Government," Chief Minister Banerjee said.



The Mamata Banerjee-led government had earlier alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was interfering in the academic and administrative matters of private universities.

Notably, Governor Dhankhar had called the managements of 11 private universities in West Bengal for a meeting to discuss their financial matters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar are at loggerheads after the latter took office. The chief minister had several times alleged that the Governor makes statements in political interest and interferes in the business of State government.

Governor Dhankhar on other hand accused the state government of mishandling the law and order situation.

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on microblogging site Twitter alleging that the latter makes unethical and unconstitutional statements against the state administration. (ANI)

