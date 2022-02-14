Someone thinks that putting an innocent person behind bars is good, says son of jailed SP leader Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that party thinks that putting an innocent person behind bars is good.

This comment by Abdullah Azam came as his father, who is contesting from Rampur, has been lodged in jail.

Speaking to ANI today, Abdullah Azam who is contesting from Suar, said, "Nobody can make up for the absence of Azam sahab. But if someone thinks that putting an innocent person behind bars is good, it is BJP's misunderstanding. People consider it bad. They'll see the reaction on March 10."

While Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan will fight against Congress's Nawab Kazim Ali Khan in Rampur, his son Abdullah Azam (also an SP candidate) and Haider Ali Khan will contest from Suar constituency.

Nawab Kazim Ali Khan and Haider Ali Khan will contest on Congress and Apna Dal tickets respectively.

In Rampur, Akash Saxena is contesting as a BJP candidate against Azam and Kazim.



In the past, Kazim won from Suar twice, first in 2007 as an SP candidate and in 2012 as a Congress candidate.

Azam Khan has been languishing in jail since February 2020 and is facing nearly 100 criminal cases.

Azam Khan has won elections from the Rampur assembly seat nine times since 1980. In 2019, he won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat while his wife contested in the assembly bypoll in 2019.

Kazim's parents won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat seven times as Congress candidates. His mother Begum Noor Bano won this seat twice in the 1990s. His father Syed Zulfikar Ali Khan won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat five times from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Kazim is directly challenging Azam Khan for the first time.

The second phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is taking place today that will seal the fate of 586 candidates on 55 Assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

