Sonali Phogat death case: Court rejects bail plea of restaurant owner Edwin Nunes

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Court in Goa on Sunday remanded the three accused in the death case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat and sent them to five-day police custody.

The three persons accused in the BJP leader's death who were produced before the Court were the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes, drug peddler Rama Mandrekar and Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

The Court has also rejected the bail plea of Nunes in connection with the alleged murder of Sonali Phogat.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

The Goa Police arrested two more persons-- Edwin Nunes and suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar-- in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi said on Saturday.

The Police said that the investigation revealed that the drugs were supplied by a person named Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased lady were staying. (ANI)