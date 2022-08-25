Sonali Phogat's death: Goa police registers murder case against two persons

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case against two persons for their alleged involvement in the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

"Murder case registered against two persons in the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat," said Goa Police.

Sonali, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. While preliminary reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest, her family members suspect foul play.

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka has filed a complaint with Goa Police, alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

In the complaint, Rinku stated that Sonali Phogat, who was a BJP leader, had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her demise on August 23. He claimed that during the conversation, she had complained against her staff.

Rinku alleged that Phogat's PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals.

Speaking to ANI, Sonali's nephew Moninder Phogat said, "Hume shak nhi hume yakin hai ki aisa hua hai unke sath. (We are sure that our sister was raped and murdered)."

Meanwhile, her 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara of the BJP leader sought justice for her mother.

Sonali, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020. (ANI)