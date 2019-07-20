Sonbhadra firing: Admin allows TMC delegation to visit injured at BHU hospital

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A three-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers was allowed by the administration to come out of airport and leave for the hospital where those injured in Sonbhadra firing incident are admitted.

The Parliamentary delegation led by TMC MP Derek O'Brien was earlier prohibited from coming out of the airport.

After stepping out of the airport, Brien said, "We were illegally being stopped from meeting the victims. What is happening? BJP talks big in Bengal but see here murders are happening."

On being asked whether he will be meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the TMC leader said, "We have to meet the injured families and then have to go to Sonbhadra."

Informing about the recent development, TMC tweeted, "Dharna by Trinamool MPs near airport tarmac started at 9.30, continues. DM met MPs at 12 and informed that police will escort us to BHU Trauma Centre to meet docs attending the injured. After that, permission notwithstanding, a delegate wishes to proceed to spot of Sonbhadra Massacre."

Earlier in the day, Brien had released a video message alleging that the team was not being allowed to step out of the airport. "We just landed at Varanasi airport. The ADM and SP are here. They told us that we have been detained. We told them it cannot be 144 because there is only three of us. We told them we intend to visit the trauma centre to meet the injured and then we wish to go to the spot of the incident," he said in the video.

TMC delegation had sat down on the floor and began a dharna at the Babatpur (Varanasi) airport after being stopped by the police. (ANI)

