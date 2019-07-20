Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) (File Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) (File Photo)

Sonbhadra firing case: Bhupesh Baghel heads for UP; key Cong leaders detained at Varanasi airport

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:46 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress party leaders are set to join Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Sonbhadra to support her in her ongoing protest against the Uttar Pradesh administration which has prevented her from visiting the area and meeting families of those affected in the firing incident earlier this week.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to reach Sonbhadra and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot issued call for protest in Jaipur.
"Against the detention of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, state Congress committee will be organising a protest at Gandhi Circle Jaipur today", Pilot tweeted.
Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh also issued an appeal to all party workers from Uttar Pradesh to reach the Chunar guest house in Mirzapur where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is housed since after her detention.
Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "I appeal to all Congress people to reach Chunar immediately for supporting Priyanka ji. Long live Priyanka".
After a late-night meeting of Congress leaders, a battery of young party leaders are also set to reach to lend their support to Priyanka. However, Deepender Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, RPN Singh and Jitin Prasad along with Rajeev Shukla were stopped at the airport in Varanasi.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by police and prevented from visiting the kin of Sonbhadra firing incident. She has been staying at Chunar guest house in Mirzapur since yesterday.
The firing incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths of around nine persons. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:52 IST

Sonbhadra victims kin came to meet me but prevented by police: Priyanka

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had spent last night at a guesthouse here said that victims of the Sonbhadra firing had on their own come to meet her today but were being prevented from doing so by the police and administration. She also ur

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:48 IST

'We are not a suitcase-carrying govt': Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Congress, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman connected her idea of carrying Budget documents wrapped in a red cloth instead of a briefcase with alleged corruption in the previous UPA government at the Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:26 IST

Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Sidhu's resignation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh has accepted the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as minister from Punjab cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:15 IST

Sonbhadra firing case: Mayawati directs BSP Assembly members to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for imposing Section 144 in Sonbhadra district and said it was an attempt to hide its failures in providing safety and security to the people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:03 IST

TMC delegation on its way to Sonbhadra stopped at Varanasi...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by party leader and Derek O' Brien, which was on its way to Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district to meet the families of those affected in the firing earlier this week, was stopped at the V

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:49 IST

Muslims are being punished for not migrating to Pakistan, says Azam Khan

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): In another controversial statement, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan said on Saturday that Muslims in the country are being punished for their decision to not go migrate to Pakistan after the partition in 1947.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:48 IST

After legal notice Sirsa reiterates allegations against Delhi speaker

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi MLA and national spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Manjinder Singh Sirsa has reiterated the allegation he made in an earlier social media post about the Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and said he will prove it in court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:28 IST

NIA raids home of accused in Ansarulla terror case

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning carried out raids at the residence of one of the accused in connection with the Ansarulla terror group case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:20 IST

Heavy rainfall predicted in AP, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:16 IST

UP: Man mistaken to be thief set ablaze by locals, two held

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A man was thrashed and set ablaze allegedly by locals after he was mistaken to be a thief as he tried to hide in a house on being chased by dogs here in Raghopur village on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:13 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district around 9 am, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:51 IST

Hyderabad: One arrested for groping young woman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): A special operations team and local police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly groping a 19-year-old woman on the road in LB Nagar area here.

Read More
iocl