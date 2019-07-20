Congress leader Rajeev Shukla talking to ANI in Varanasi on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Sonbhadra firing: Cong delegation detained at Varanasi airport, later allowed to go

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:58 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political drama over the Sonbhadra firing incident, a delegation of Congress leaders was detained on Saturday at Varanasi airport here but later allowed to visit the families of those affected at Chunar in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Congress leaders Rajeev Shukla, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Jitin Prasad, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh and Deepender Singh Hooda were stopped at the airport where they had arrived this morning.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the families of the victims at the Chunar Guest house where she stayed overnight after being prevented by police from heading to meet the families of the victims.
"We were detained at the airport soon after we arrived. Now they have allowed us to go to Chunar," Rajeev Shukla told media persons here.
Congress leader Raj Babbar said if the police wanted to arrest the leaders, it should arrest him in Chunar. "If we are to be arrested, it should happen in Chunar," he said.
Also a parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by party leader and Derek O' Brien was stopped at the airport for four hours. The TMC leaders were later allowed to go to Benaras Hindu University (BHU) here.
In a video message, Brien said that police has detained the delegation and was not allowing them to meet the firing incident victims.
Meanwhile, Priyanka met victims' kin here after an hour-long drama and expressed her condolences to them. On seeing Priyanka, the women of the victims' families started crying. The Congress leader was also seen visibly moved after meeting them.
Earlier, Priyanka alleged that victim families were not being allowed to meet her.
On Friday, Priyanka was detained on her way to meet the families of those killed in the firing incident citing imposition of Section 144 in the area. She was escorted to Mirzapur by Uttar Pradesh Police from Vanaras. She spent a night at the guest house.
A delegation led by Congress leader Pramod Tiwari met state Governor Ram Naik over firing incident.
Extending support to victims' families, BSP supremo Mayawati had asked party Assembly members to provide all possible aid to them.
The Sonbhadra firing incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to 10 deaths. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:47 IST

