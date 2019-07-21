Sonbhadra firing: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes defers proposed visit to Umbha

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the furore over the Sonbhadra firing incident in Uttar Pradesh, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Sunday postponed its proposed visit to Umbha village, where ten people were killed, on July 22.

"In consideration of the prevailing situation, the proposed visit of Dr.Nand Kumar Sai, Hon'ble Chairperson, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) along with a team of Commission in Umbha village of Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh on July 22, 2019 in connection with killing of 10 persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes over a land dispute, is deferred," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family members of victims a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met them following a high voltage political drama.

She also announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families who lost their near ones in the firing allegedly by the village headman and his associates on July 17.

Priyanka's visit had upped the temperature of the state politics after she was stopped to visit the bereaved families and was put in detention in a guest house in the adjacent Mirzapur district.

Earlier today, Adityanath said that the state government has ordered to suspend police personnel responsible for the incident.

"Today I have ordered to provide compensation of Rs. 18.5 lakh to the bereaved families of the deceased and Rs. 2.5 lakh to the injured, from CM Relief Fund under SC/ST provisions," he said.

Earlier, the NCST issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra District to send "factual and action taken" report in the matter.

"The Commission has also decided to visit the place of incident, meet the family members of deceased and injured persons and to hold meeting with the Administrative and Police officers in the District," read a statement dated July 19.

"Accordingly, a team of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes comprising of Dr Nand Kumar Sai, Chairperson, Smt. Maya Chintamn Ivnate, Member, Shri S. K. Ratho, Joint Secretary to Govt. of India and Shri R.K. Dubey, Assistant Director will visit Sonbhadra District to inquire into the incident. The team will visit Umbha village in the forenoon of July 22, 2019, and meet the victims," it said.

Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident. (ANI)

