Sonbhadra massacre: Priyanka Gandhi to meet family of firing victims today

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ubbha village of Sonbhadra district today to express solidarity with families of Adivasi farmers, who were allegedly killed over a property dispute by the village headman and his associates in Ghorawal on July 17.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary said, " I had promised the members of the affected families that I will visit their village Ubbha when I had met them at Chunar fort. Today, I am going to Ubbha to meet the sisters-brothers and children of the victims' families."

It should be noted that the local administration had not allowed Priyanka to visit the site last month where the violence took place and meet the tribal victim's families in Sonbhadra. She later met the family members at the Chunur guesthouse in neighbouring Mirzapur, where she was detained.

The Sonbhadra firing took place at Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers, which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to ten deaths. (ANI)

