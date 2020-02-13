Sonia accepts resignations of Subhash Chopra, Chacko; Gohil made interim in-charge of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A day after the party's debacle in the assembly polls, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Delhi unit party chief Subhash Chopra and party's Delhi in-charge PC Chacko.

Shaktisinh Gohil, who is in-charge of Bihar, has been given the interim charge of Delhi, according to an official party release.

The Congress could not win any seat for the second time in a row in Delhi in assembly elections the results of which were declared on Tuesday. It was also the party's worst electoral performance in Delhi assembly polls and its vote share was the lowest.

The Congress fielded candidates on 66 seats, of which it forfeited their deposits on 63.

The party had given four seats to the RJD and all candidates of its ally also lost their deposits.

Chopra had offered to resign on Tuesday soon after the results taking the moral responsibility for the party's performance. He was made the party chief in October last.

Chacko, who has been in-charge of Delhi for over five years, had also sent his resignation.

The Congress was in power in the national capital for 15 successive years before the advent of Aam Aadmi Party.

In the results announced on Tuesday, AAP secured 62 of 70 seats while the BJP was restricted to eight. (ANI)