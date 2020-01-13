Sonia accuses BJP of orchestrating violence in JNU

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of 'orchestrating violence' in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in which over 30 students were injured and alleged that the ruling party has failed to provide security to people.

In her speech at the meeting of opposition parties here, Gandhi said the incidents of violence at the JNU took place soon after police action in Jamia Millia Islamia over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The nation has watched in horror at the BJP-orchestrated assault on JNU coming so soon after what happened in Jamia, BHU, Allahabad University and AMU and other institutions of higher learning in other parts of the country. The Modi-Shah Government stands totally exposed for its inability to govern and to provide security to the people," she said.

On January 5, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

