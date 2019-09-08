Sonia 'anguished' over infighting in MP Congress, says Deepak Babaria

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is anguished over infightings in the party's Madhya Pradesh unit and has instructed to take strict against the leaders who have commented against each other, Congress' state unit in-charge Deepak Babaria said on Saturday.

"A report (on the issue) has been submitted to her. She has expressed anguish over the incidents. She has instructed to take strict action against those indulging in acts of indiscipline," Babaria told ANI here.

Earlier this week, State Forest Minister Umang Singhar had written to Sonia Gandhi complaining about former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. He had alleged the former Chief Minister was running the government from 'behind the curtains.'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the "political situations" in the state.

After meeting Sonia, Nath said that the issue was handed over to the party's Discipline Committee, which will hear the warring leaders and take a decision accordingly. (ANI)

