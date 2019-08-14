Sonia begins meeting with leaders of states facing polls

New Delhi, Aug 14 (ANI): Having taken over as interim Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi has started holding meetings to review party's preparations in states expected to go to the polls later this year and held a meeting on Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Congress sources said Sonia Gandhi is expected to meet party in-charges of Haryana and Maharashtra in the next few days.

She is also expected to focus on strengthening the organisation in the coming days and changes were expected in some states, which have seen defections from the party.

In Goa, where 10 MLAs left the party to join the BJP, the party may replace state unit chief Girish Chodankar.

The names doing the rounds as possible replacement include that of former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro and party MP Francisco Sardinha.

Organisational changes are also expected to be made in Karnataka where the Congress-JD(S) alliance lost power. The political crisis in the state began after the resignation of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs.

Sonia Gandhi was recently chosen as interim chief of Congress after a meeting of the party's Working Committee.

The CWC meeting to choose an interim chief was held over two months after Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as party chief following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

