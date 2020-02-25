Sonia Gandhi appeals for communal harmony, condoles constable's death in Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony after violence rocked North East Delhi claiming four lives.

She expressed condolences over the death of head constable Rattan Lal, who lost his life as a pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters clashed in Gokulpuri.

"Any form of violence cannot have any place in Mahatma Gandhi's India and no place of those forces in the country who want to impose their communal and divisive ideology on India," Gandhi said in a statement.

She also asked people to thwart the "intentions" of those who want to divide the country on the basis of religion.

Four people, including a head constable of Delhi Police, lost their lives in clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. (ANI)

