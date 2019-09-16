Representative image
Sonia Gandhi approves Congress candidate for by-election from Rampur seat

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday approved the name of Arshad Ali Khan as the party's candidate for the by-election to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
"The Congress President, Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Arshad Ali Khan as Congress candidate for the forthcoming by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from Rampur constituency," the release by the All India Congress Committee read.
The letter was issued by the general secretary and in charge of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress, Mukul Wasnik.
By-elections to 13 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are due to be held in the coming days.
Out of the 13, 11 were vacated because the lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections. (ANI)

