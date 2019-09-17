Sonia Gandhi approves new office bearers for Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Congress party has appointed two new office bearers for Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

"The Congress President has approved Ajay Chaudhary as General Secretary Incharge (Admn.) and Rohit Jain, Adv. as Treasurer as two office bearers for the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee," the release by All Indian Congress Committee read.

Sonia Gandhi is currently the interim President of the party after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post. (ANI)