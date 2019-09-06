Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of AICC, PCC leaders on Sept 12

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday called a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC), PCC and other leaders on September 12 in New Delhi.

AICC general secretaries, state-in-charges and leaders of state legislature parties have been called for the meeting.

According to sources, the Congress President wants to chalk out a strategy to counter BJP on the events scheduled to be held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Library Building in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the MPs to hold the "padyatras" between Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

BJP MPs will hold "padayatras" in their constituencies and will be engaging with eminent citizens from each booth and spread Mahatma Gandhi's vision on the rural economy.

Earlier through circular, block-level committees of the Congress had been asked to organise "padyatras" on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi wants to ensure that each unit of the party is aware of their responsibilities and will leave no stone unturned in its execution. (ANI)

