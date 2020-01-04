Sonia Gandhi condemns 'unwarranted and unprovoked' attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the stone-pelting incident by a mob at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called it an "unwarranted and unprovoked" attack.

Expressing dismay and concern on the "safety of Sikh pilgrims and the employees", Gandhi called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure security for the pilgrims and adequate security for the Holy shrine to prevent any future attacks, read a statement from the party.

"Government of India should also press for immediate registration of the case, arrest and action against the culprits", she said.

The comments came after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)