Sonia Gandhi dissolves party's Himachal unit, retains PCC chief

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday dissolved the party's Himachal Pradesh unit.

The president of Himachal President Congress unit Kuldeep Singh Rathore will continue to hold the position.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has dissolved the office bearers and executive members of PCC, DCCs and BCCs of Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect," said the AICC in a press release.

"The president of Himachal Pradesh PCC shall remain unchanged," added the release issued by KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary. (ANI)

