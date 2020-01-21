New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday dissolved the Office Bearers and Executive Committee of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and District Congress Committees (DCCs) of Punjab with immediate effect.
However, the president of Punjab PCC will remain unchanged. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:33 IST
