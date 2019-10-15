Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh to campaign in Maharashtra, Haryana

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will campaign for the party in the last lap of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Sources in the party said that Sonia will address a rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, while Singh is slated to address a press conference on October 17 in Mumbai. Another press meet has also been planned for October 19 in Chandigarh.

The Congress has decided to rope in the former prime minister to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue of economic slowdown.

Sources added that it is unlikely that Sonia will campaign in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who joined the campaign on Sunday, has addressed one rally in Haryana and three in Maharashtra, with two others scheduled in Maharashtra for Tuesday.

The 2019 Assembly elections is the litmus test for the Congress party, which faced its second world defeat in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. (ANI)

