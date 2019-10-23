Visual from the spot
Visual from the spot

Sonia Gandhi meets DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi visited Tihar jail to meet Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. Shivakumar is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in alleged connection with a money laundering case.
On Monday, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also met Shivakumar in Tihar Jail.
Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month. The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Position of Governor weak, can't speak his heart out: Satya Pal Malik

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the position of a governor is "weak" and does not have the "authority" to hold press conferences or speak his heart out.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:34 IST

Pakistan: In a setback to Christian community, Peshawar High...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): In a setback to the Christian community in Pakistan, the Edwardes College Peshawar, a private Christian institute, has been nationalised by the Peshawar High Court.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:34 IST

J-K: Police identifies three terrorists neutralised in...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Police on Wednesday identified the three terrorists neutralised in the encounter with the security forces in Awantipora.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:18 IST

Delhi: 2 snatchers arrested after exchange of fire

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two alleged snatchers were arrested following an exchange of fire between police and snatchers near Shankar Market here on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:06 IST

Kerala nun rape case: Complaint filed with state women...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A nun has lodged a complaint with the Kerala Women's Commission alleging mental harassment in connection with the case concerning former Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping another nun.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:36 IST

Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said places over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy rainfall today

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:32 IST

They should all be hanged: Kamlesh Tiwari's mother on arrest of...

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Kusum Tiwari, mother of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed in Lucknow, has demanded death penalty for all the accused persons, who have been arrested.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:21 IST

Maharashtra polls: Congress demands installation of network...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat has written a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer suggesting measures for "free and fair elections" in the state including installation of network jammers in and around strong rooms

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 07:31 IST

Kanpur: School students campaign for celebrating eco-friendly Diwali

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): With the festival of Diwali around the corner, some students from a school in Kanpur have vowed to celebrate an eco-friendly festival of light and urging others also to shun the usage of firecrackers.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:36 IST

K'taka: After participating in 'Mysuru Dasara', elephants return...

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Elephants, who have taken part in the procession during Dasara festival in Mysuru, have returned to Dubare Elephant Camp here and were seen playing football on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:12 IST

Delhi: 22-year-old arrested for killing mother

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his mother for not providing him with money that he demanded.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:29 IST

Aligarh: Party flag removed from BJP MLA's car at AMU, lawmaker...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staff on Tuesday removed BJP flag from a vehicle belonging to party MLA Dalbir Singh following which the Uttar Pradesh lawmaker has alleged of misconduct by university staff and has demanded action.

