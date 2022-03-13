Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka proposed to resign but CWC unanimously rejected this: Sources

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proposed to resign during the Congress Working Committee meeting today but the CWC unanimously rejected this, said sources on Sunday.

"Sonia Gandhi in her speech said that if the party feels we all three (herself, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are ready to resign, but CWC unanimously rejected this," said sources.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Sonia Gandhi along with her family members Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was ready to scarify their posts for the party, but we all rejected this.

"Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that she along with her family members Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are ready to scarify their posts for the party, but we all rejected this," said on CWC meeting.

Congress Working Committee called the recent Assembly election results of five states a "cause of serious concern" for the party.



Addressing a press conference after around five-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Venugopal said "The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organizational changes in order to take on the political challenges."

Congress will also hold a Chintan Shivir immediately after the Budget Session of Parliament and before that Congress Working Committee will meet again, he added.

Sonia Gandhi will immediately take up immediate corrective measures to revamp and re-strengthen organisation, informed Venugopal.

Congress leader R Surjewala was addressing the press conference along with Venugopal said, "Every single member of CWC wants Sonia Gandhi to guide the party till organisational elections are held."

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

