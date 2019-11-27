Sonia Gandhi reads out Preamble of Indian Constitution during Oppn protest

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India during the protest of Opposition parties against the government formation in Maharashtra by BJP.

Leaders of Opposition parties staged a protest as a joint sitting of the Parliament was underway to mark 'Constitution Day' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering.

Sonia, clad in deep red saree and a blazer over it, stood in the parliament premises surrounded by fellow lawmakers as she read the Preamble.

"Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi leading the opposition protest against the murder of democracy by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution of India at the parliament marking #ConstitutionDay," Congress party tweeted.

Members were seen holding placards that read "Stop Murder of Democracy" "Save Our Consitution" and "Constitution In Crisis".

Several other Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony among others were also present in the protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue opposing government formation in Maharashtra by BJP.

"Today we are protesting against the government which is violating the Constitution one side and celebrating it on the other," Congress Lok Sabha lawmaker Shashi Tharoor told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said that a floor test will be held in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday while hearing a plea jointly filed by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena. (ANI)

