Sonia Gandhi reviews implementation of key manifesto commitments in Congress-ruled states

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday met the Chief Ministers along with General Secretaries and PCC Presidents of the Congress-ruled states and emphasised on the need to put in place an effective systems for monitoring and implementation of the key manifesto commitments that the party had made in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

"It was felt that in the prevailing dire socio-economic and political crisis in the country, perpetrated single-handedly by the BJP governments at the Centre and in various states, the states ruled by the Congress party are not only the standing safe sanctuaries of democracy, people-centric governance and economic remonetisation, but also the strongest bulwark against the BJP," reads a statement from AICC.

"There was an elaborate discussion on what all the Congress-ruled state governments are doing, and what all is being done for the people. How to increase the involvement of the workers who have worked for the party for years," Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said told media after the completion of meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting at 10, Janpath, was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deepak Babaria, PL Punia, Avinash Pandey ,Mukul Wasnik, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, AK Antony, Asha Kumari and Sunil Kumar Jakhar among others.

The details of systems put into place to ensure effective coordination between the party organisations and the governments in these states were also discussed in the meeting, so as to ensure that working in tandem, all the programs of the government and commitment of the party could to taken seamlessly to the people.

As part of the meeting, it was pointed out that apart from the "constant diabolic game of destabilisation that the BJP plays, its government at the Centre also leaves no stones unturned to create roadblocks in the implementation of central schemes and programs by the Congress-ruled states."

The need for an effective strategy to deal with this problem that includes exposing the BJP in front of the people was underlined, the statement read.

In the meeting, various steps that the Congress state governments had undertaken or could take to mitigate the "disastrous impact of the current economic slowdown were also discussed and the need to act on them with urgency was felt."

Gandhi also asked the respective state governments to assign duties on a regular basis to ministers on a roster basis to sit in PCC Offices to address the public grievance.

She emphasised that the alternate governance model, which are people-centric and inclusive, put forth by these states coupled with the national agitational endeavour of the party were the most effective way to deal with and defeat the anti-people governments of the BJP, the AICC statement reads. (ANI)

