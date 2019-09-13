Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)
Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)

Sonia Gandhi reviews implementation of key manifesto commitments in Congress-ruled states

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday met the Chief Ministers along with General Secretaries and PCC Presidents of the Congress-ruled states and emphasised on the need to put in place an effective systems for monitoring and implementation of the key manifesto commitments that the party had made in the run-up to the Assembly elections.
"It was felt that in the prevailing dire socio-economic and political crisis in the country, perpetrated single-handedly by the BJP governments at the Centre and in various states, the states ruled by the Congress party are not only the standing safe sanctuaries of democracy, people-centric governance and economic remonetisation, but also the strongest bulwark against the BJP," reads a statement from AICC.
"There was an elaborate discussion on what all the Congress-ruled state governments are doing, and what all is being done for the people. How to increase the involvement of the workers who have worked for the party for years," Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said told media after the completion of meeting with Sonia Gandhi.
The meeting at 10, Janpath, was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deepak Babaria, PL Punia, Avinash Pandey ,Mukul Wasnik, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, AK Antony, Asha Kumari and Sunil Kumar Jakhar among others.
The details of systems put into place to ensure effective coordination between the party organisations and the governments in these states were also discussed in the meeting, so as to ensure that working in tandem, all the programs of the government and commitment of the party could to taken seamlessly to the people.
As part of the meeting, it was pointed out that apart from the "constant diabolic game of destabilisation that the BJP plays, its government at the Centre also leaves no stones unturned to create roadblocks in the implementation of central schemes and programs by the Congress-ruled states."
The need for an effective strategy to deal with this problem that includes exposing the BJP in front of the people was underlined, the statement read.
In the meeting, various steps that the Congress state governments had undertaken or could take to mitigate the "disastrous impact of the current economic slowdown were also discussed and the need to act on them with urgency was felt."
Gandhi also asked the respective state governments to assign duties on a regular basis to ministers on a roster basis to sit in PCC Offices to address the public grievance.
She emphasised that the alternate governance model, which are people-centric and inclusive, put forth by these states coupled with the national agitational endeavour of the party were the most effective way to deal with and defeat the anti-people governments of the BJP, the AICC statement reads. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:35 IST

J-K: Governor Satya Pal Malik orders ACB enquiry into Roshni Act...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik directed an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) enquiry into the alleged instances of irregularities in the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act, better known as Roshni Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:35 IST

Bezwada Bar Association asks Andhra govt to clarify on media...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Bezwada Bar Association on Friday asked the state government to issue a clarification on media reports doing rounds that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh will be shifting from Amaravati to a different city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:35 IST

Andhra, Telangana CMs condole BN Yugandhar's demise

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed their grief over the demise of former bureaucrat BN Yugandhar, who passed away at the age of 80.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:35 IST

Pakistan should return PoK if it wants to hold talks with India:...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should hand over the portion of Kashmir (PoK) to India, which it has occupied illegally, if it wanted to hold talks with India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:24 IST

Cong to hold regular meetings of NECC, accuses BJP of botching up NRC

New Delhi, Sep 13 (ANI) The Congress on Friday decided to strengthen party's North Eastern Coordination Committee (NECC) and hold its meetings every three months as it accused the BJP of "deliberately botching up" the NRC exercise by "politicising the issue".

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Cong appoints vice-chairman and co-ordinator for West Zone in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress party on Friday appointed Salman Soz and Rajiv Arora as Vice-Chairman and Regional co-ordinator of West Zone respectively for the party in place of outgoing Miling Deora.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:12 IST

Land restoration is condition toward peace and prosperity: COP14 ends

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that land is an important asset and globally work should be done to restore overall change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:02 IST

Haryana Police launches awareness drive on road safety norms

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Following the directives of Director General of Police (DGP), Manoj Yadav, police here launched a statewide, large scale traffic awareness and education drive, according to a press release on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:02 IST

Andhra set up committee to suggest strategy for urban development

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced the formation of an expert committee to suggest a comprehensive urban development strategy for the state. The Committee has been asked to submit its report within six weeks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:02 IST

New Delhi Declaration reflects synergies of land, people at...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The 'New Delhi Declaration' adopted by 196 countries and the European Union on the last day of 14th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) reflects a development synergy of both land and people from

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's father BN Yugandhar dies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Former bureaucrat BN Yugandhar, the father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, breathed his last here on Friday. He was 80.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:53 IST

Prasad launches maritime communication services in India

Mumbai [Maharashtra], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday launched maritime communication services here.

Read More
iocl