Sonia Gandhi sets up control room at AICC for assistance on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday approved the setting up of a central control room at All India Congress Committee in the national capital to coordinate, monitor and tackle the menace of coronavirus in the country.

According to a release, the control room will function under the supervision of AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and consist of MP Rajiv Satav, former MLA Devendra Yadav and AICC secretary Manish Chatrath.

"PCCs will update the central control room on a daily basis on the actual ground situation with regards to the spread of the virus, the medical preparedness of the respective Governments as also the relief work being undertaken by the party and state agencies," the release said.

Earlier today, the AICC also asked all its state units to create Whatsapp groups and control rooms to coordinate and monitor the coronavirus situation in their respective states.

The move comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people as on Monday morning. (ANI)