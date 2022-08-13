Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive again

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Coronavirus infection for the second time, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per the government protocol," he tweeted.

Notably, she was tested positive for the viral infection on June 2, a day later of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to her in the National Herald case, where she was asked to appear before the probe agency on June 8.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013, who had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi's daughter and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tested positive for Covid-19, which she informed via a tweet that read, "Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was also reported ill as a result of which his visit to Rajasthan's Alwar to attend the party's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir' was cancelled. (ANI)