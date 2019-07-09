Sonia Gandhi to address Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi has called the meeting in the capacity of being the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. The meeting will be attended by the Lok Sabha MPs only.

On Monday evening, Sonia had addressed the newly elected Congress MPs at the party's war room.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and K Suresh also addressed the lawmakers.

The meeting was the part of the party's orientation programme for the newly elected MPs.

A total of 52 Members of Parliament the Congress has in the new Lok Sabha, as many as 31 of them are first-timers. (ANI)