Sonia Gandhi to be interim Congress president

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Saturday that Sonia Gandhi is the new interim president of the Congress party.
He made the remarks after a meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) here which was to choose the successor of Rahul Gandhi who had resigned after the party lost the Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that Sonia Gandhi is the "new Congress President".(ANI)

