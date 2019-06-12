Sonia Gandhi to call for meeting on strategy of Congress for upcoming session of Parliament: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi will call for a Parliamentary strategy group's meeting to finalise floor strategy and issues which the party will take up in the upcoming session of the Parliament.

As a CPP Chief, she will decide the names of the leader of the party in Lok Sabha while Azad will continue as the leader of the Party in Rajya Sabha and Anand Sharma as deputy leader in the upper house, according to sources.

Earlier on Wednesday, in the absence of members of the Gandhi family, senior Congress leaders met informally to take stock of the political situation, sources said.

The Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party, sources said.

After the meeting, a senior leader said that there may be or may not be any new setup. It is undecided whether any new arrangement will take place, sources said.

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the Congress Parliamentary party chairperson will devise strategy for the upcoming Parliament session.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi arrived in her Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh today.

This is her first visit to the constituency after retaining the seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

This is the fourth time that she has won since 2004 from the Raebareli Parliamentary constituency, which is considered a bastion of the Congress party. (ANI)

