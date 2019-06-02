Sonia Gandhi to continue as CPP Chairperson for fourth consecutive term

New Delhi [India], May 01 (ANI): Sonia Gandhi on Saturday was elected as chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) for the fourth consecutive term ahead of the start of the first session of Parliament after the general elections.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi elected as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party! She says, 'we thank the 12.13 Cr voters for reposing faith in the Congress Party'," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

Newly-elected 52 Lok Sabha MPs of Congress along with its Rajya Sabha members and general secretaries elected Sonia as chairperson of their parliamentary party.

She has been serving as the chairperson of CPP since 2004.

The meeting was held in the Central Hall of Parliament where MPs also discussed the strategy for the upcoming session of the Parliament.

Sonia Gandhi is expected to soon elect the leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Congress won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and may not qualify for getting the post of Leader of Opposition. (ANI)