Sonia Gandhi to meet DK Shivakumar in Tihar

By Sushil Batra And Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Ambika Soni are likely to meet Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail on Monday.

This will be Sonia's second visit to Tihar Jail.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.

With the meeting, Sonia Gandhi wants to send a message to both the party cadre and the government that top leadership is with their leaders, who are on target out of political vendetta, a source told ANI.

Earlier also Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel had met Shivakumar, who has emerged as a strong leader in Karnataka and played an important role for the party during the political crisis.

Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had earlier met former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail. Chidambaram is also facing corruption charges in connection with INX media case. (ANI)

