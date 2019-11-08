Sonia Gandhi will have security cover like that of Manmohan Singh, Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be provided security on an all India basis and will be the third designated Advance Security Liaison (ASL) protectee who will get security cover under this category from CRPF, sources said here.

They said that a team of security officials will plan and meet for security arrangements almost 48 hours before her visit to any part of the country.

The sources said she would be the third person after Home Minister Amit Shah and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who will get security cover from CRPF as ASL protectee.

"In addition to Z+ category cover in the Central List with CRPF cover on all India basis to Sonia Gandhi as per special code security book, she is designated as all India ASL protectee," a government source confirmed.

"There will be a provision of bullet-resistant vehicle and jammer for her movements and robust proximate security arrangements for her will be ensured at all times. A well-equipped ambulance would be in her cavalcade. Apart from this, anti-sabotage (AS) checks and robust access control measures with special emphasis on screening and physical frisking at her residence, offices, places of stay/visit etc. will be ensured," the source said.

An official said there will be crowd control besides anti-sniping measures during her "close public interface including public meetings and road-show".

The government has decided to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Sonia Gandhi after a review and accord her Z+ security. SPG security of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also been withdrawn after the review. (ANI)

