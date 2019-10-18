Sonia Gandhi's first rally in Haryana after returning as Cong chief cancelled, Rahul to address

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's first and only campaigning rally in Haryana has been cancelled, ahead of assembly elections in the state. The rally in Mohindergarh city will now be addressed by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

This was the first rally by Sonia Gandhi after assuming the post of Congress chief.

However, the party has not given the specific reason for the sudden change in the plan.

Not only Sonia Gandhi but her daughter and eastern Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also has not campaigned for the polls to be held in Haryana and Maharashtra, so far.

While on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others have campaigned for the party in both poll-bound states.

The campaigning in the two states will end on October 19 and polling will take place on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)