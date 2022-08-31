Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away in Italy

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy, the party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh informed on Wednesday.

"Smt Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi and his son Rahul Gandhi including Priyanka Gandhi are in Italy. (ANI)



