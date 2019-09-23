Visual from outside Tihar Jail, Delhi.
Visual from outside Tihar Jail, Delhi.

Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail today

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday met former union minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail here.
Both the leaders reached Tihar Jail around 9 AM and the meeting went on for half an hour. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also in the meeting.
"Sonia Gandhi has always supported my father on the issue of vendetta politics. They discussed the economic condition of the country and also about the steps which were taken by the government on the issue. I want to thank Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh," he told ANI after the meeting.
Chidambaram tweeted on its official Twitter handle: "Bharat mai sab achha hai. Except for unemployment, loss of existing jobs, lower wages, mob violence, lockdown in Kashmir and throwing Opposition leaders in prison."
Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh's presence shows that Congress wants to give a message that they will fight against the government on the issue of targeting opposition leaders. A few days back Gulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel had also met Chidambaram in Tihar Jail.
Chidambaram, an accused in INX media case was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is at present in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.
He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.
A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in the corruption case filed by the CBI. (ANI)

