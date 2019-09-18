Ram Madhav [File Photo/ANI]
Ram Madhav [File Photo/ANI]

Sonia opposition to police action in Kashmir similar to Pt Nehru's during Hyderabad merger: Ram Madhav

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday hit out at Congress President Sonia Gandhi for following in the footsteps of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, by opposing police action in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in the region.
Nehru, said the BJP leader, had opposed police action during the merger of the princely state of Hyderabad into Indian Union in 1948 under the leadership of then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
"Like their leader Sonia today in the case of Kashmir, Nehru too was opposed to police action taken by Patel in Hyderabad at that time," Madhav wrote on Facebook.
The Congress has strongly opposed the government's move on abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the bill to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories in both houses of Parliament. However, a number of Congress leaders across the country went against the party's stand in Parliament.
This statement from Madhav came while criticising the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy for stating that only Jawaharlal Nehru and the Sardar Vallabhai Patel had played a key role in the merger of Hyderabad.
Reddy also alleged that the BJP was trying to distort the history on the merger of Hyderabad with India and added it was the Congress and Communist parties that had fought the Nizam when the Centre was planning to annex Hyderabad State with Pakistan.
He also trained his guns against Madhav stating that the BJP leader despite being a native of Andhra Pradesh was not aware of Telangana's history.
Reacting to criticism, Madhav on his Facebook post stated that Reddy's "such silly regionalist" comments had finished off Congress party in Andhra Pradesh completely and the same thing was going to happen soon in Telangana too.
"I don't know how much this man knew about Telangana liberation and the roles played by the then Congress leaders like Prime Minister Nehru. I hope Telangana Congress President won't say Patel and K M Munshi were Gujaratis and hence they didn't know about Hyderabad," Madhav wrote.
On a lighter note, Madhav added that the Congress leaders firmly believed that Europeans knew India better than Indians.
Madhav also posted excerpts from Munshi's book "Pilgrimage to Freedom" which claimed Nehru was extremely upset with the developments on Hyderabad and had called a special meeting of the Defence Committee of the Cabinet, excluding the three Chiefs of Staff a day before the army was scheduled to march into Hyderabad.
The excerpts claimed even a little while before zero hours for the police action attempts were made by the British army chief to defer action, but Patel stuck to the time-table and forces marched into Hyderabad.
"Swift action followed. No sooner had the military appeared on the scene than the straw-stuffed power of the Nizam collapsed," Munshi wrote, according to Madhav.
Munshi was an official witness to the happenings at Hyderabad during those fateful months in 1948.
Congress leaders had on Tuesday celebrated Hyderabad Liberation Day, the anniversary of the merger of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad with the Indian Union after Police Action in 1948. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:08 IST

Family forced to live on boat in flooded Prayagraj area

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A family has decided to stay put in a boat near their home after the water level of Ganga and Yamuna crossed the critical mark on Wednesday causing low-lying areas to be flooded.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:59 IST

Arunachal: Resurfaced runway at Advance Landing Ground in Vijay...

Vijay Nagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday inaugurated the resurfaced runway at the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) here which will enable operations by military transport aircraft at the base near the China border

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:57 IST

Assam: Sub-Inspector, woman constable suspended for stripping,...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A sub-inspector and a woman constable were suspended for allegedly stripping and torturing a pregnant Muslim woman and her two sisters at a police outpost in Assam's Darrang district, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:45 IST

Cabinet approves ordinance to ban e-cigarettes

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI) The union cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes and e-hookahs in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:43 IST

Jharkhand: Police officer booked for raping daughter of dead cop

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A police officer posted in Bokaro district has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl for two years, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:40 IST

PSC question paper leak case: Kerala HC issues notice to state govt

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday has sought a reply from the state government within a week regarding the PSC question paper leak case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:37 IST

BJP will get majority in Jharkhand elections: Amit Shah

Jamtara (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah here on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party will get a complete majority in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:26 IST

Priyanka Gandhi should not do politics over work done in...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Slamming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her tweet in which she allegedly undermined the importance of international events for bringing in investments, Baijayant Panda, BJP said that Congress leader should not criticize the work done in the national interest for the sak

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:20 IST

AP govt appoints 28 members to board of Trustees of Tirumala...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed 28 members to the board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Out of it, four are appointed as ex-officio members.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:18 IST

Passing out parade of Basic Submarine Courses Held at INS...

Visakhapatnam [Andhra Pradesh], Sept 18 (ANI): After completing 24 weeks of rigorous training, 21 officers and 108 sailors of Basic Submarine course passed out from INS Satavahana here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:13 IST

Goa to receive heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Goa is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two to three days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:05 IST

No link between JeM threat letter and Haryana elections: Police

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A top Haryana police official on Wednesday said that there is no direct connection between the threat letter purportedly written by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and the upcoming elections in the state as such letters have been recei

Read More
iocl