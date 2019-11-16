Sonia, Pawar meeting rescheduled for Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, which was scheduled for Sunday, has now been deferred to be held on Monday.

"The meeting between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been postponed for Monday. The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place tomorrow," sources said on Saturday.

The meeting assumes significance as Congress and NCP are exploring possibilities to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Shiv Sena, which severed its ties with the BJP following serious differences over the sharing of power with its old ally.

The assembly polls in Maharashtra, which is currently under the President's Rule, had given BJP-Shiv Sena alliance absolute majority to form the government with BJP winning 105 seats in 288-member Assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

