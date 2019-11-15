Sonia, Pawar to meet on Sunday to decide future course of action: Kharge

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss the next course of action about the government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday.

Kharge, who is the Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, said that his party alone cannot take decisions about government formation in the state.

"Congress alone can't decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on November 17 and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. After that only the other actions will follow," Kharge told ANI.

He said that once they both sit and discuss, only then will the political strategy be prepared. "That will be followed and implemented," he said.

The Congress and the NCP, which fought the assembly polls together, along with the Shiv Sena have prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP), which will be discussed by senior leaders of three parties.

The three parties are having talks for the formation of the non-BJP government in the state where the President's Rule was imposed earlier this week.

Shiv Sena and BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing. (ANI)

