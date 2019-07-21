Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paying tributes to Sheila Dikshit at Congress headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paying tributes to Sheila Dikshit at Congress headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Sonia, Priyanka pay tributes to Sheila Dikshit at Congress headquarters

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:16 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the party headquarters here on Sunday.
Dikshit's mortal remains arrived at the Congress headquarters from her residence in Nizamuddin earlier today.
"I used to look up to her for advice in politics. She became like an elder sister and a friend. I am sure all my colleagues will also miss her. Apart from politics, she had a great affinity for arts and caricature which made her different from other politicians. Of course, Delhi will never forget her for the work she did here. She literally transformed Delhi," Sonia told reporters here.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Kapil Sibal also paid tributes to Dikshit at the party headquarters.
Earlier today, senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, Rajya Sabha MP Mohsina Kidwai, paid tributes to Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin.
"Sheilaji was a tough politician and a great person. I knew her for 25-30 years and had good relations with her family. The news of her death is very saddening, nobody can forget her contribution to Delhi. It is because of her popularity that people from all parties are coming to pay tributes to her," Vora told ANI.
Kidwai called Dikshit's death a "personal loss" and said she had worked with the former Delhi CM for a long time and found her to be a very "well-connected and compassionate" politician.
Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also paid tributes to Dikshit.
"There are very few people who are not tied down to the political party, nobody ever considered Sheilaji as an enemy, she believed in unity. Everybody believes that she was the best CM Delhi has ever witnessed," Singhvi said.
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla also praised Dikshit and said she will be remembered: "for her contributions in developing Delhi." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:44 IST

K'taka: BJP MLAs lodged at Ramada Hotel enjoy de-stress session,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil that has rocked Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state, BJP Karnataka MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, enjoyed de-stress session and performed yoga here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:35 IST

Jharkhand: 4 members of 3 families murdered over suspicion of witchcraft

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Four elderly members of three different families were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Siskari area here in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly over their involvement in witchcraft.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:33 IST

Adityanath visits Sonbhadra firing victims' families

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the family members of the people who were gunned down over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:26 IST

He saved his country money: Omar Abdullah backs Imran Khan's...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): As Twitterati took aim at Imran Khan, who was reportedly not received by any official upon his arrival in the United States, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday threw his weight behind the Prime Minister, saying he saved Pakistan's money.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:22 IST

Amit Shah, other senior leaders pay tribute to ex-Delhi BJP...

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani and Sushama Swaraj paid tributes to former Delhi BJP President Mange Ram Garg at the state BJP headquarters here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:20 IST

Srinagar B.Ed college organises blood donation camp

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Srinagar B.Ed college, in association with the Department of Health Services, organised a voluntary blood donation camp on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:18 IST

ETBPS records high voter turnout of 60.14 per cent during Lok...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) for the service voters registered a record voter turnout of 60.14 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections, 2019, the Election Commission said on Sunday, signalling the initiative's success.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:17 IST

K'taka crisis: BSP MLA to skip floor test tomorrow on Mayawati's...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): N Mahesh, the lone BSP MLA the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka was counting on, on Sunday said he will not be attending the floor test scheduled to be conducted on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:59 IST

UP: Energy Minister says Hapur man's Rs 128 crore power bill...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A day after a resident of Chamri in Hapur allegedly received an electricity bill of over Rs 128 crore, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Mishra on Sunday said that it will be rectified.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:58 IST

President, PM, other leaders condole demise of ex-Delhi BJP...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg, who passed away at 82 following a short illness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:44 IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Church Chamber building in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): A level-2 fire broke out in the third floor of Church Chamber building at Merry Weather road in Colaba on Sunday. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:35 IST

WB CM holds Martyr's Day mega rally in Dharamtala; slams BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

Read More
iocl