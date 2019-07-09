Sonia, Rahul to address newly elected Cong MPs

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will address newly elected Congress MPs on Monday evening at the party's war room here.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address them. The meeting is a part of the party's orientation programme for the newly elected MPs.

It is worth mentioning that 52 Members of Parliament the Congress has in the new Lok Sabha, as many as 31 of them are first-timers.

The meeting will also be addressed by the Congress' Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh.

According to official sources, the aim of the programme is to reach out to these MPs in a structured manner and introduce them to the parliamentary system.

"They will be told how to raise the issues of people's and national interests in the House. Chowdhury will make an introductory speech. K Suresh will give the vote of thanks," they said. (ANI)

